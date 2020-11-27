’Our pass rush is better’ - Orgeron notes improvements on defense but points out one particular area that’s still a concern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will try to spoil the College Football Playoff chances for Texas A&M, as the Aggies sit at No. 5 in the first CFP rankings that were released Tuesday, Nov. 24.
A loss to the Tigers (3-3) on Saturday would surely remove the Aggies (5-1) from the playoff picture.
In order to do pull out a win in College Station, the Tigers will have to build on the good from the Arkansas win and eliminate the bad. There’s already been lots of talk about the emotions of this game. It’s rightfully so, considering the last time the Tigers played at Kyle Field but speaking on his teleconference Wednesday, Coach O talked about some specifics on defense that’ll help for an upset bid.
Where do you think you guys have improved the most on defense this year, coach?
“First of all, from last year, our pass rush is better, especially with our four-man rush,” said Orgeron. “Most of our sacks have come out of a four-man rush. I do believe, in the Arkansas game, the communication, less mental errors, but we still had nine explosive plays. That’s way too many.”
The LSU defense had two sacks, three tackles for loss, and one hit on the quarterback. The sacks and tackles totaled 25. The defense did not allow a third down conversion.
It’s the first game for Texas A&M since Nov. 7 when it beat South Carolina, 48-3.
The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN.
