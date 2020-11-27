St. Paul’s COVID quarantine moves matchup with Jesuit to Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Paul’s-Jesuit game was originally for Friday night, but there was one big problem. The Wolves wouldn’t get out of COVID quarantine until Saturday morning. The Jays and Wolves agreed on a new playing time, Sunday in Covington.
“Just the opportunity to play this weekend. We won’t have much preparation during the week. But we’ve been dealing with the adversity of this thing throughout the summer. It’s been challenging, but the kids are somewhat used to dealing with it. Dealing with the procedures of it. All the extra things we have to do is a pain. It’s what we have to do. We’ll battle through it. Thankfully, Jesuit agreed to play us on Sunday, and we give our kids another opportunity to play,” said St. Paul’s head coach Ken Sears.
“I would think if we’re in the same situation, other teams would do that for us. I think it’s the right thing to do. If you polled all of our kids, they would all say it’s the right thing to do, we want to play,” said Jesuit head coach Scott Bairnsfather.
St. Paul’s raced out to a 3-0 start, but the Wolves finished the regular season losing three of four contest. Now St. Paul’s is trying to get things back to good starting Friday against Jesuit in the playoffs.
“You got to move on, you can’t look in the rear-view mirror. If you look in the rear-view mirror, you’ll get hit by a bus. So you got to move forward and take those experiences in a game, and correct those mistakes. Move in a positive direction. Luckily there’s another game to played for us, and opportunity for our seniors to play here at Hunter Stadium,” said Sears.
On the other sideline, Jesuit sits at 4-4. Close losses to Brother Martin and Curtis, show the Jays can be a threat when they visit Covington.
“I think if we play well, we can be competitive with anybody. To play a really good game, we have to play mistake free. We have to not turn the ball over, and I think we would be in there with any of our opponents. Hopefully we will play well this week, and give ourselves a chance to win,” said Bairnsfather.
