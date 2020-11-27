Tulane students team up with nonprofit to create virtual art projects for children

“When could a student ever learn how to do origami if it wasn’t for a freshman Tides class? What I think was so much fun for my students is I took them out of their comfort zone because they had to make a video, they had to talk it through, they had to do everything you would on a professional level,” Nelson said.”I think what was really important is they enjoyed working together as a team, because right now they’re in class 6 feet apart and spread apart, they’re at home in their dorms and they’re not really with a lot of people but here they actually had a goal with two other classmates and I think that was a lot of fun for them.”