‘URGENT’ - LHSAA issues new capacity, mask, social distancing mandates at high school games; warns of fines for non-compliance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a memo to member schools, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine emphasized urgency in following COVID-19 mitigation measures at high school athletic events and warned of fines and other penalties for failure to comply.
The letter was sent to schools Wednesday, Nov. 25, in response to the announcement by Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday that Louisiana will be reverting to ‘modified’ Phase 2 restrictions.
Bonine noted sporting events statewide will once again be limited to 25% capacity with the new restrictions. He stated masks or other types of face coverings will be mandatory and social distancing in the stands is required.
“Evidence for failure to comply with these required measures will result in a $500.00 fine and the loss of hosting and potentially participating in any further football games and/or winter sports (basketball, wrestling, soccer, and powerlifting).
Bonine pointed out his office has received complaints about host schools not following the rules about limited capacity, social distancing, and masks.
“We have to do better!” he stressed.
“I can’t emphasize enough the importance for adherence. This COVID-19 surge is serious in nature, as across our state, every region is reporting a substantial increase in cases and hospitalizations,” Bonine added.
According to Bonine, for high school sports to continue in Louisiana, any and all precautionary measures need to be taken.
