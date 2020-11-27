Zack: Storm chances remain through the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The unsettled and at times stormy pattern looks to stick around for another few days all the way through the holiday weekend.
We are starting this Black Friday with fog and some light showers around the region. This will be the big story through the later morning hours before more storms start to fire off to our west by this afternoon. The better rain chances today will come for the second half of the day from mid afternoon into this evening. Rain coverage will be around 60% with the best chances at seeing storms today being over northwestern areas closer to Baton Rouge and the North Shore.
As we move into the weekend, the stormier day will certainly be Sunday as this whole storm system finally ejects out of Texas bringing us one last widespread episode of rain. Saturday will be a transition day with the bulk of the rain developing over the Gulf with maybe just a few passing showers making it inland.
At any point over the next few days the storm activity can be on the heavy side so street flooding is a possibility with a low chance for one or two storms going severe. If you do see a severe storm, the greatest threat will be gusty winds.
Next week get the December weather gear ready because as the calendar flips to a new month so will the weather pattern. Highs could be in the 40s by Monday and our first freeze of the season looks to be on the way for areas away from the tidal lakes come Tuesday morning.
