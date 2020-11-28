Ehret scores late to beat Thibodaux, 21-14

Ehret scores late to beat Thibodaux, 21-14
Ehret scores with less than a minute to go to win it. (Source: John Ehret)
By Garland Gillen | November 27, 2020 at 11:06 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 11:06 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ehret stormed back from a 14-0 deficit to beat Thibodaux, 21-14. Andrew Jones scored the winning touchdown for the Patriots on a 44-yard touchdown with under a minute left in the contest.

Ehret scores late to beat Thibodaux, 21-14

Ehret improved to 8-0 on the season with the win. Ehret will hit the road to play East St. John in the next round of the playoffs.

Thibodaux ends their season with a 4-5 record.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.