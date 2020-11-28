LSU falls 20-7 at No. 5 Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers traveled to Kyle Field in College Station, Texas to face the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Nov. 28.
LSU (3-4) suffered a 20-7 defeat to Texas A&M (6-1). The Aggies improved to 2-7 against the Tigers since joining the SEC in 2012.
TJ Finley started at quarterback for LSU but struggled. He was 9-of-25 for 118 yards and two interceptions, including a pick-six.
After the second interception, which was returned for a 15-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, Max Johnson was put in at QB for the remainder of the game. Johnson was 14-of-22 for 113 yards and one touchdown. Terrace Marshall Jr. led all receivers with 10 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown. LSU’s lone score was a 3-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Marshall. It capped off a 14-play, 81-yard drive with :38 remaining in the game.
Jaray Jenkins had two catches for 44 yards and Arik Gilbert caught three passes for 25 yards. The LSU run game struggled the whole night. As a team, the Tigers only gained 36 yards (1.4 avg.) on the ground. Tyrion Davis-Price had 11 carries for 18 yards.
The LSU defense played much better than previous games, only allowing a total of 267 yards (162 rushing, 105 passing). The defense did get a sack on Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond. It was the first sack allowed by the Aggies since the second week of the season against Alabama. Outside of a 52-yard touchdown run by Texas A&M running back Isiah Spiller, the Tigers did a good job of containing the potent Aggie offense.
The LSU offense also gained a total of 267 yards and each team only converted two third downs. The LSU offensive line gave up two sacks and nine quarterback hits.
LSU will host No. 1 Alabama next Saturday at 7 p.m. in Tiger Stadium. The game will be nationally televised by CBS.
