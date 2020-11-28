Nicondra: Strong storms likely early Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rainy weather is holding on through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. An area of low pressure coming together along the Louisiana coast will trigger another round of storms starting early in the day on Sunday. Exactly where the low forms will play a big role in how stormy it is across Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The farther to the south the system stays the less intense storms will be. Rain will be a factor regardless through most of the morning into the afternoon on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region outlooked for a risk for severe storms. We could see gusty winds and even a few tornadoes develop. Heavy rain that may lead to flash flooding is also possible.