Sheriff: More than 20 cars burglarized in St. Charles Parish Saturday

LULING (WVUE) - More than 20 vehicles were burglarized on the west bank of St. Charles Parish, the sheriff’s office says.
The vehicles were broken into in the Willowdale and Willowridge areas of the parish sometime early Saturday morning.
On Wednesday, Nov. 25, the St. Charles Parish Sheriffs Office began investigating another rash of break-ins in the Ashton Plantation Subdivision in Luling.
Sheriff Greg Champagne is asking residents with home surveillance systems to review their video footage and contact the sheriff’s office if they locate any suspicious activity.
Then on Nov. 17, the sheriff’s office began investigating yet another rash of break-ins. This time in St. Rose.
Two burglaries were reported on East Oakland Drive, two vehicle burglaries were reported on East Pin Oak Drive, and one vehicle burglary was reported on Pitre Street. In addition, a vehicle theft was reported on Rue Sydney where a silver Volkswagen SUV (Louisiana license plate 465DZO) was stolen.
In that round of break-ins, police received video footage showing a newer model white, four-door car driving in the neighborhood during the early morning hours of Nov. 17.
Around the same time, there is a black male subject wearing a facemask, a white long sleeved shirt, and pants that is observed pulling on car door handles.
If you have any information about the vehicle burglaries, contact Detective Jennifer James at (985)783-1135 or contact (985)783-6807.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.