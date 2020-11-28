Zack: Few showers today; more storms on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After what seemed like weeks of no rain, Mother Nature picked a long holiday weekend to bring a stormy pattern back to the area.
The good news for your Saturday is we will take a break from the storms but passing showers do remain possible. I think the better coverage for rain today will be south of the lake and mainly near the coast. Coverage will be around 30% with any rain activity remaining light to moderate in nature.
Later tonight and especially Sunday morning the showery rain will turn back into storms as this system finally kicks out of Texas bringing one more final round of rough weather. Heavy rains and even the chance for a strong storm or two quickly increases first thing Sunday morning and last through the early afternoon hours. Street flooding could become a problem yet again so that’s something we will be watching. By the second half of Sunday, the storms will come to an end and this dreary pattern we have been in will finally come to an end.
This system will kick start a cold week of weather for us. Highs on Monday will struggle to get much above 50 degrees with a strong northerly wind. Eventually the sun returns to the forecast as we get ready for our first freeze of the season Tuesday morning. North Shore locations will be waking up to the 20s while many areas away from Lake Ponchartrain see a light freeze between 30-32. In the city and East Bank areas south of Lake Ponchartrain will remain above freezing but frost potential is something we will have to watch for.
