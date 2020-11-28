Zack: Few showers today; more storms on Sunday

Later tonight and especially Sunday morning the showery rain will turn back into storms as this system finally kicks out of Texas bringing one more final round of rough weather. Heavy rains and even the chance for a strong storm or two quickly increases first thing Sunday morning and last through the early afternoon hours. Street flooding could become a problem yet again so that’s something we will be watching. By the second half of Sunday, the storms will come to an end and this dreary pattern we have been in will finally come to an end.