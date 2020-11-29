La. State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Houma

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) -Houma Police say a man is dead after he shot at officers prompting them to return fire.
A spokesman for the Houma Police Dept. says around 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Stovall Street in Houma.
Houma officers, assisted by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office spotted a man walking in the middle of the street with a gun.
Officers attempted to deescalate the situation, but the man began making comments to officers about suicide by cop. It was at that point he began firing at officers.
Louisiana State Police will handle the investigation.
The name of the man killed was not released.
