Local businesses encourage shopping local Cyber Monday deals

“At Fleurty Girl, Mardi Gras is busier than Christmas so we need to have our best Christmas so we can keep going in first-quarter without parades. So we’re being really creative and we’ve got some other things up our sleeve. No pun intended since were a t-shirt company, so yeah it’s really important for people to shop local especially in New Orleans because we’re not going to have that Mardi Gras business so we need you,” Haydel said.