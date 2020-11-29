Local businesses encourage shopping local Cyber Monday deals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The pandemic changed many holiday traditions including family reunions in New Orleans. Many are missing the New Orleans spirit this year, which is why Brajuan Madison is sending her family a local gift card.
“They’ve been gone from New Orleans for over 10, 20 years so they have trinkets here that you can only find here, and it’s really good you go out of town and they’re like where do you get that it’s a little piece of New Orleans they can take with them,” Madison said.
“It’s the day before Cyber Monday and this is what it looks like. If you can see the package is behind me this is just a fraction of what has been sent out was about to be sent out,” said Fleurty Girl owner, Lauren Haydel.
Fleurty Girl’s holiday online shopping deals started days ago, but owner, Lauren Haydel says sales are up.
“Looking at the numbers, we’ve definitely seen more people ordering online not just for the holiday season but all year. So we are increasing every day we’re just like blown away we’re bringing in more people to help us to get this done,” Haydel said.
For safety, she’s encouraging folks to shop online and order early.
“There seems to be some chatter about shipping delays, and we want to make sure we get your gifts to you on time.”
Haydel says while she’s optimistic about what this holiday shopping season will bring, she’s also worried about making up for a much smaller Mardi Gras season.
“At Fleurty Girl, Mardi Gras is busier than Christmas so we need to have our best Christmas so we can keep going in first-quarter without parades. So we’re being really creative and we’ve got some other things up our sleeve. No pun intended since were a t-shirt company, so yeah it’s really important for people to shop local especially in New Orleans because we’re not going to have that Mardi Gras business so we need you,” Haydel said.
“They can’t come out from Mardi Gras for the holidays this is like a little token like he was a piece of New Orleans. We miss you guys and hope to see you guys soon when all this craziness is over,” Madison said.
For New Orleanians who want to spread that New Orleans love, what better way than shopping local.
Haydel says pandemic ornaments, as well as Mardi Gras memorabilia, are popular items this year.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.