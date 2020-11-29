NOPD seeking help finding runaway teen

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help in finding 15-year-old Desteny Mata, who was last seen on Friday, Nov. 27.
Police say she left her mother’s residence to go to her father’s and never returned home.
She is described to be around 5′2″ and weighing around 180 pounds.
Anyone with additional information on Desteny Mata’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.