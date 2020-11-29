Saints fined, lose draft pick for not wearing masks in postgame locker celebration

Saints fined, lose draft pick for not wearing masks in postgame locker celebration
New Orleans Saints were fined, and lost a draft pick for locker room celebration.
By Garland Gillen | November 29, 2020 at 6:58 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 7:51 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL fined the New Orleans Saints $500,000 and took away a 7th-round draft pick for not wearing masks during a post-game locker room celebration after beating the Tampa Bay Bucs. That’s according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Saints have appealed the league’s decision according to Schefter.

This is the second time this season the NFL has fined the Saints for a mask violation. Sean Payton was fined $100,000 and the Saints $250,000 because Payton was not wearing a mask on the Las Vegas sidelines against the Raiders.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.