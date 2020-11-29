Shelby: Rainy Sunday, Cold Week Ahead

As an area of low pressure slides along the coast today, showers and storms will continue through the afternoon. A few strong storms are possible along the coast, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The Storm Prediction Center has the coastal areas under a Slight Risk for severe storms.
A cold front will sweep out the rain and bring in brisk northwesterly winds later today. Temperatures will start Monday in the 40s, then we’ll only reach the low 50s for highs. Clouds will clear and winds will calm Monday night allowing for temperatures to drop even more. A freeze is expected north and west of the Lake by Tuesday morning. North and west of the lake, some upper 20s are possible. The south shore could see some frost but will likely stay above freezing.
Cool conditions are expected through Thursday as the next storm system approaches. Another cold snap will follow for Friday and into next weekend.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.