Shelby: Rainy Sunday, Cold Week Ahead

A cold front will sweep out the rain and bring in brisk northwesterly winds later today. Temperatures will start Monday in the 40s, then we’ll only reach the low 50s for highs. Clouds will clear and winds will calm Monday night allowing for temperatures to drop even more. A freeze is expected north and west of the Lake by Tuesday morning. North and west of the lake, some upper 20s are possible. The south shore could see some frost but will likely stay above freezing.