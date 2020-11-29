Taysom Hill’s 2 rushing TD’s give Saints halftime edge over Denver

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Broncos were down to their emergency quarterback against the Saints...and it showed. Practice squad wide receiver, Kendall Hinton, didn’t complete one pass in the first half, and his squad trails the Saints at half, 17-0.
All quarterbacks on the Denver Broncos’ roster are ineligible to play in Sunday’s game against the Saints after being deemed high-risk due to COVID protocols.
On the other sideline, Taysom Hill is only 5-of-9 passing for 14 yards. But, he has two touchdown runs, both in the second quarter.
Hill scored on a 1-yard and a 2-yard touchdown run.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.