Tide and Fighting Irish remain top teams, Clemson moves up to No. 3 in coaches poll

NEW YORK (WAFB) - Alabama remains the top team in the nation, followed by Notre Dame at No. 2 in both major college football polls.
The top four teams remain the same in the AP Top 25 Poll.
The Clemson Tigers moved to No. 3 in the AMWAY Coaches Poll following their 52-17 win over Pittsburgh. Ohio State fell one spot to No. 4 after their game against Illinois was cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Buckeyes’ program.
UL-Lafayette moved up three spots in the AMWAY Coaches Poll to No. 21 and moved up to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 after they dominated UL-Monroe.
- Alabama (8-0) [62 first-place votes]
- Notre Dame (9-0)
- Ohio State (4-0)
- Clemson (8-1)
- Texas A&M (6-1)
- Florida (7-1)
- Cincinnati (8-0)
- BYU (9-0)
- Miami (7-1)
- Indiana (5-1)
- Georgia (6-2)
- Iowa State (6-2)
- Oklahoma (6-2)
- Coastal Carolina (9-0)
- Marshall (7-0)
- Northwestern (5-1)
- USC (3-0)
- Wisconsin (2-1)
- Oklahoma State (6-2)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1)
- Oregon (3-1)
- Tulsa (5-1)
- Washington (3-0)
- Iowa (4-2)
- Liberty (9-1)
- Alabama (8-0) [59 first-place votes]
- Notre Dame (9-0) [2 first-place votes]
- Clemson (8-1)
- Ohio State (4-0) [1 first place vote]
- Florida (7-1)
- Texas A&M (6-1)
- Cincinnati (8-0)
- BYU (9-0)
- Miami (7-1)
- Georgia (6-2)
- Indiana (5-1)
- Iowa State (7-2)
- Oklahoma (6-2)
- Coastal Carolina (9-0)
- Marshall (7-0)
- USC (3-0)
- Northwestern (5-1)
- Oklahoma State (6-2)
- Wisconsin (2-1)
- Oregon (3-1)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (8-1)
- Tulsa (5-1)
- Washington (3-0)
- Iowa (4-2)
- Liberty (9-1)
