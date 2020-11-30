City of New Orleans activates Freeze Plan, opens shelters to homeless

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans activated the Freeze Plan on Monday evening as temperatures are forecasted to reach the low 30s tonight.
Temporary shelters will be opened for residents in need of shelter.
See below for a full list of shelters available:
- Low Barrier Shelter, 1530 Gravier St., will accept adults beginning at 8 p.m. Monday
- The Salvation Army, 4530 S. Claiborne Ave., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Monday
- Ozanam Inn, 843 Camp St., will accept men beginning at 6 p.m. Monday for overnight shelter. The courtyard with heaters is open 24/7 to anyone.
- Covenant House, 611 N. Rampart St., will accept individuals age 22 and under, their dependent children, and any women with dependent minor children. Open 24/7.
- New Orleans Mission, 1130 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., will accept adults beginning at 4 p.m. Monday.
If you know someone in need of shelter, they ask that you call the NOPD non-emergency number, 504-821-2222.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.