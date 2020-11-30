2020 hurricane season comes to an end; 30 named storms breaks record

Five of those U.S. storms struck Louisiana: Cristobal, Marco, Laura, Delta, and Zeta. Southeast Louisiana was in the cone of uncertainty a total of 8 times, but southwest Louisiana suffered the most devastation with Category 4 Hurricane Laura in late August. Laura is tied with the 1856 Last Island Hurricane for having the strongest winds to make landfall in Louisiana. Hurricane Delta also hit southwest Louisiana just less than 15 miles from Laura’s landfall, adding insult to injury.