2020 hurricane season comes to an end; 30 named storms breaks record

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Today marks the end of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and it proved to be record breaking in a number of ways.
Even before the season began, it was projected to be extremely active. A combination of La Nina, lack of vertical wind shear, and warm ocean temperatures helped bring the predictions to fruition and beyond. In all, there were 30 named storms, 13 hurricanes, and 6 major hurricanes. The previous record was 28 named storms in 2005.
Twelve storms hit the U.S. coastline, and all but one county of the entire U.S. Gulf and Atlantic coast has been under a tropical storm or hurricane watch or warning this year. The folks in Wakulla County, Florida were the only ones spared some kind of tropical threat this year!
Five of those U.S. storms struck Louisiana: Cristobal, Marco, Laura, Delta, and Zeta. Southeast Louisiana was in the cone of uncertainty a total of 8 times, but southwest Louisiana suffered the most devastation with Category 4 Hurricane Laura in late August. Laura is tied with the 1856 Last Island Hurricane for having the strongest winds to make landfall in Louisiana. Hurricane Delta also hit southwest Louisiana just less than 15 miles from Laura’s landfall, adding insult to injury.
Major Hurricanes Eta and Iota hit Nicaragua just two weeks and 15 miles apart bringing devastating rain and winds across Central America.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 because that is when 97% of all cyclones in the basin occur. However, depressions and storms can still form outside of the season. If that happens, we would continue through the Greek alphabet with the next name being Kappa.
