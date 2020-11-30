Jeff Duncan: Saints defense is changing perceptions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints awoke Monday morning in an unfamiliar place. They are atop the NFL’s total defense rankings, thanks to a 31-3 rout of the Broncos on Sunday.
After holding Denver to a franchise-record-low 112 yards, the Saints vaulted past the Rams and Steelers to the league lead.
You have to go back to Week 8 of the 2000 season to find the last time the Saints ranked No. 1 in defense. And while the top ranking might not mean much to traditional powers like the Steelers, Patriots or Cowboys, it’s rare air for the Saints, who are better known for their record-setting offenses.
It was only five years ago that the Saints ranked 31st in the league in total defense and allowed an NFL-record 116 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks.
Three years before that, the Saints set a benchmark for defensive ineptitude, surrendering 7,042 yards to their opponents in the 2012 season, the most in NFL history.
In five years under defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, the Saints defense has steadily improved each season. Now they find themselves at the top of the league.
The Saints have never finished higher than No. 2 in total defense in franchise history. Even the great Dome Patrol defenses of the 1980s and 1990s never made it to No. 1 at season’s end. The Saints ranked second in 1983, 1991 and 1992.
And they will have to play well down the stretch to make it to the top. They face three top 10 offenses the rest of the way, starting with the 10th-ranked Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Dates with the top-ranked Chiefs and No. 7 Vikings also await.
Now, I realize that league statistical rankings are irrelevant in the grand scheme of things. You don’t win a trophy for holding opponents to low yardage totals. But regardless, it’s concrete evidence of the unit’s rise to the league’s upper echelon … and a big reason why the Saints are one of the favorites to win Super Bowl 55 in Tampa this February.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.