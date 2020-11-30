LSP: 10-year-old killed in North Shore car crash

TICKFAW (WVUE) -A 10-year-old boy was killed Sunday evening when the car he was riding crashed into a ditch and overturned, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. on LA 442 east of LA 1065 in Tangipahoa Parish.
The crash took the life of 10-year-old Salvador Arjon Jr. of Loranger.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2002 Dodge Caravan, driven by 35-year-old Maria Bernales, was eastbound on LA 442 when it exited the roadway.
The van then entered a drainage ditch and overturned multiple times. Arjon was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.
LSP say Arjon was one of four unrestrained juveniles inside the van when crash occurred.
The other three juveniles sustained minor injuries.
Impairment is not suspected to be a causal factor in the crash.
Charges will be forwarded to the Tangipahoa Parish District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is completed.
