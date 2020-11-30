Nicondra: The coldest night of the season so far

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Clear skies and dry air will lead to a frigid night for much of the region. A freeze warning is in effect for most of the area including the Mississippi Gulf Coast, parishes north of Lake Pontchartrain, the river parishes and northern Terrebonne and Lafourche. The metro area and coast should stay above freezing, but will dip into the 30s and could see some frost on Tuesday morning.
Expect another cold day on Wednesday, but by late in the day winds turn around ahead of the next storm system to approach the region. We can expect some moisture return and more mild temperatures before the next cold front on Thursday brings another chance for rain. Temperatures will cool down again going into the weekend.
Today marks the end of the official 2020 hurricane season. Many records are on the books including most named storms at 30. While the official season runs between June 1 and November 30th tropical storms have been documented in every month of the year. The National Hurricane Center has an area outlooked for medium chance for development in the far eastern Atlantic. Even if it were to develop it is more in line with typical late season storms and would stay mostly out to sea.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.