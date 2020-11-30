Nicondra: The coldest night of the season so far

Today marks the end of the official 2020 hurricane season. Many records are on the books including most named storms at 30. While the official season runs between June 1 and November 30th tropical storms have been documented in every month of the year. The National Hurricane Center has an area outlooked for medium chance for development in the far eastern Atlantic. Even if it were to develop it is more in line with typical late season storms and would stay mostly out to sea.