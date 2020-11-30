NOPD: Suspect sought in armed robbery on Magazine Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating an armed robbery suspect for an incident that occurred in the 5500 block of Magazine Street.
The robbery occurred at around 3:11 p.m. on Nov. 29 when the suspect went into the business before holding an employee at gunpoint and demanding money. The employee complied and gave money from the register and deposit bag.
The suspect placed the money in his backpack before fleeing on foot.
Police describe the man as being heavyset, standing around 6″ and between the ages of 40 to 50 years old. He also had black dreadlocks and was wearing a red hat, black hooded jacket, jeans, mask and carrying a brown backpack.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured suspect is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
