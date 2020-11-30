Over 500 without power in the Fairgrounds neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds are without power as temperatures drop through the New Orleans area.
The Fairgrounds neighborhood is without power as of 8:03 p.m. and is estimated to be restored at around 11 p.m., according to the Entergy website.
The website also stated, “An outage has been reported in your area. Additional information will be provided when available. We apologize for this inconvenience.”
