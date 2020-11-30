Police: Woman sought for kidnapping 9-year-old from custodial parents

ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) -St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Coreion Molette.
Police say she kidnapped her 9-year-old son Taveion Samuels from his custodial parents on Thanksgiving.
The STPSO says upon receiving the necessary custody paperwork, a warrant was issued Monday, Nov. 30 for the arrest of Molette on one count of Aggravated Kidnapping of a Child.
Molette left a home in the Lakeshore Villages Subdivision in a silver Kia Soul possibly in the company of an unknown adult male.
Taveion was last seen wearing a red and black camo shirt and shorts, and black sandals with socks.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Coreion Molette and/or Taveion Samuels is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (985) 898-2338.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.