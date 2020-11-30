Police: Woman sought for kidnapping 9-year-old from custodial parents

Police: Woman sought for kidnapping 9-year-old from custodial parents
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating 9-year-old Taveion Samuels who was taken by Coreion Molette, his biological mother. (Source: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Nicole Mumphrey | November 30, 2020 at 1:26 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 1:37 PM

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Coreion Molette. On Thursday (November 26), the custodial parents of Taveion Samuels, a 9-year-old black male, reported he had been taken by Coreion Molette, his biological mother
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Coreion Molette. On Thursday (November 26), the custodial parents of Taveion Samuels, a 9-year-old black male, reported he had been taken by Coreion Molette, his biological mother (Source: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Police say she kidnapped her 9-year-old son Taveion Samuels from his custodial parents on Thanksgiving.

The STPSO says upon receiving the necessary custody paperwork, a warrant was issued Monday, Nov. 30 for the arrest of Molette on one count of Aggravated Kidnapping of a Child.

Molette left a home in the Lakeshore Villages Subdivision in a silver Kia Soul possibly in the company of an unknown adult male.

Taveion was last seen wearing a red and black camo shirt and shorts, and black sandals with socks.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Coreion Molette and/or Taveion Samuels is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (985) 898-2338.

