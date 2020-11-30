Freeze warning in effect Monday night

After a cold start, it will feel like the 40s all day long! A Wind Advisory is in effect for sustained winds of 15-25 MPH and gusts up to 30 MPH. Clouds will linger through midday, then sunshine is expected for the afternoon.
Clearer skies and slightly calmer winds will allow tonight to get extra cold. The first freeze of the season is expected north and west of the Lake by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will likely dip into the upper 20s in those areas, while the mid to upper 30s are likely for the south shore. Precautions for pets and plants should be taken tonight across the area!
Highs will stay below normal but reach into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Another round of rain is expected Thursday with our next cold front. Then, another cold snap will follow for Friday and into next weekend.
