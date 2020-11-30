Store clerk shot, killed during armed robbery at Kenner Shell station

A store clerk at a Kenner gas station was shot and killed early Monday morning during an armed robbery, according to Kenner Police. (Source: Kenner Police Dept.)
By Nicole Mumphrey | November 30, 2020 at 6:16 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 7:01 AM

KENNER (WVUE) -A store clerk at a Kenner gas station was shot and killed early Monday morning during an armed robbery, according to Kenner Police.

Police spokesman Michael Cunningham says around 2:10 a.m., two armed suspects entered the Shell station at 3501 Williams Blvd.

A store clerk at a Kenner gas station was shot and killed early Monday morning during an armed robbery at 3501 Williams Blvd. (Source: WVUE FOX 8)

The clerk, a 30-year-old male, complied with the demands of the suspects, but was shot multiple times.

He died at the hospital.

The two suspects remain at large

This story will be updated.

