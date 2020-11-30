Widow and son of local attorney, who died 6 years after being shot, reach out to young crime victim and her mother

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Grace and Granville Kaynor know all too well how devastating gun violence can be. Grace’s husband and Granville’s father, Sandy, was shot in 2012 during a robbery at their Uptown home. The shooting left him paralyzed and unable to speak. He died 6 years later in 2018.
“You can’t imagine the heartbreak, at least my husband was 53 and he had a full life and he got to go to college and had a career and had children of his own, but, this little girl, I mean is 7 years old,” Grace Kaynor said.
Grace recently made a post and a donation to a Gofundme account for that little girl, who is now on a ventilator at a New Orleans hospital. She was shot on North Prieur Street last week.
“When this happens, you are completely isolated and you don’t have anyone around you that has experienced it. I had trouble communicating with family members and friends about the feelings that I had, so, if this mother ever wants to reach out to me, I would be so happy to talk to her,” Grace Kaynor said.
According to the Gofundme page, she was shot while working on a painting in a driveway. Her family says the bullet went through her throat and she’s now on the ventilator while her windpipe heals. They add she also suffered severe damage to her spinal cord.
“I think there is two layers to this, just from watching my mom struggle over the years. There’s the actual trauma of the incident and then there’s the second layer which is the medical expenses. The combination of those two is just a terrible combination and no one should have to go through something as traumatizing as that,” Granville Kaynor said.
Senseless gun violence forever changed the Kaynor family in 2012 and they’re once again making a plea for it to stop eight years later.
“We’re all struggling with Covid and the headlines are all about Covid, but, while this is going on, I’m noticing the crime just because of what happened to us. There are young people shooting each other,” Grace Kaynor said.
They’re also making sure the little girl and her mother know they’ve been there too and they’re there to help.
“I’d like to extend the invitation if there is anyone she wants to talk to, who better than my mom and I,” Granville Kaynor said.
“Please, if anyone is listening to this, please give yourself a gift and help this family, it is so important that this family have money to take care of this little girl because this could go on a very long time,” said Grace Kaynor.
If you would like to help, you can find the Gofund me page here.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.