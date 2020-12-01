Alabama huge favorites over a struggling LSU squad

“I feel good about what we built here over my length as the head coach. I think that we have some things to work on, we have some leadership things to work on. I have some things to work on to get better. Overall I think we built a great culture inside the building. This year has been a challenge obviously with COVID-19, other stuff going on, has kind of put a little spin on everything. You don’t know when the next guy is going to opt out, who has opted out. I think overall we built a good culture here and we have a good, young foundation,” said Orgeron.