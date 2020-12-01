Local Hospitals Weigh In On Covid Demands, and Elective Surgeries, After Inpatient Restrictions at St Tammany Health

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Local hospitals are bracing for an onslaught of Covid patients but so far only one has stopped elective surgeries…..but only for those, Requiring overnight stays.St Tammany health systems took that action yesterday.
St Tammany Health system has seen a doubling of Covid patient beds in the last two weeks and they say the numbers will continue to surge.
“Prediction models show this third surge will peak in mid December,” said St Tammany Health System Chief medical Officer, Patrick Torcson, MD.
For that reason The Covington hospital sent out this notice telling all that elective surgeries requiring overnight stays would be canceled, but the hospital says most patients will reschedule.
“We anticipate that patient will want to receive their care with the surgeons that provided that care,” said Torcson.
Patient counts have risen dramatically in the last two weeks at all regional hospitals, but only St Tammany has canceled elective inpatient surgeries.
“At this time we continue elective surgeries but we are day-to-day evaluating. There’s no immediate threat to stop them,” said Hiral Patel, the CEO of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, in Covington.
Across the South Shore Hospitals such as UMC said they are still able to do elective surgeries, In spite of increasing demands placed on them by Covid patients.
“While we’re seeing an uptick we’re still having elective surgeries and caring for all our patients,” said Jeffrey Elder, MD, with University Medical Center.
UMC says a third of their patients come from other parts of the state and they urge everyone to practice safe Covid protocols to help dampen a curve that’s expected to grow worse in the next two weeks.
We may still continue to see an increase in numbers and we need to focus on what we can do today to affect those numbers for the next three weeks,” said Elder.
If that is done, UMC says they should be able to continue to offer their full range of patient services.
This afternoon Ochsner health put out this statement.’ Currently elective procedures and surgeries and services are continuing across Ochsner Health hospitals and clinics. Our teams are constantly reviewing data and new information to ensure that we are safely and effectively providing care to the communities we serve.’
