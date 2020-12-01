LSU cruises past Southeastern, 96-43, in home opener

Freshman guard Cam Thomas led the way for LSU with 21 points. It was his third straight game with more than 20 points. Sophomore guard Trendon Watford added 20 points. He was 7-of-8 from the floor and 2-of-3 on three-pointers. He also pulled down nine rebounds. Junior forward Darius Days chipped in 11 points and had seven rebounds. Junior point guard Javonte Smart had 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists.