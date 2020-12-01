LSU cruises past Southeastern, 96-43, in home opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team hosted Southeastern for its home opener on Monday, Nov. 30, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC).
The Tigers (2-1) cruised past the Lions (0-3), 96-43.
Freshman guard Cam Thomas led the way for LSU with 21 points. It was his third straight game with more than 20 points. Sophomore guard Trendon Watford added 20 points. He was 7-of-8 from the floor and 2-of-3 on three-pointers. He also pulled down nine rebounds. Junior forward Darius Days chipped in 11 points and had seven rebounds. Junior point guard Javonte Smart had 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists.
Senior guard Keon Clergot did everything for Southeastern. He led the team in points (17), rebounds (8), and assists (3). Junior guard Joe Kasperzyk added 13 points.
The Tigers shot 50 percent from the field and made 13 three-pointers, while holding the Lions to 22 percent from the field. LSU led by 32 points at halftime, 50-18. LSU out-rebounded Southeastern, 53-33, with 32 points in the paint and 22-second chance points.
LSU will be back in the PMAC on Sunday, Dec. 6, to host Louisiana Tech. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
