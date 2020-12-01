New ADA streetcars enter service on St. Charles Avenue

The new ADA St. Charles Streetcars are three retrofitted Riverfront streetcars. Each ADA streetcar required 1200-man hours to convert the Riverfront streetcars into replicas of the St. Charles cars. The cars were painted inside and out to match the Perley Thomas cars in almost every way. Riders will also experience a smoother ride due to the cars different propulsion system which is more in line with light rail on our other streetcar routes.