Nicondra: Another cold night ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another cold night ahead with temperatures dropping down through the 50s into the 40s for the evening. North and west of the lake we can expect another light freeze. We will stay a bit warmer south with lows north in the 30 degree range and south in the upper 30s closer to 40. Wednesday we will see a transition with slightly warmer temperatures and more moisture ahead of our next cold front. Look for a rainy day on Thursday with cold and mostly dry weather returning Friday into the rest of the weekend.