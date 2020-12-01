Salesman tells terrifying story as more stores fall victim to daytime armed robbery

ARABI, La. (WVUE) - An Arabi phone store salesman becomes the latest victim in recent day-time armed robberies happening across the area.
The salesman was alone in the West Judge Perez Drive store just after 2 p.m. Monday, when he says a man came in asking questions about making a purchase.
He had just heard about the horrific murder of the store clerk in Kenner, but he never thought that very same day he would find himself in a similar situation, on his knees looking down the barrel of a gun.
“The whole time he was here, I was just thinking about my baby in my wife’s belly right now, you know, didn’t even meet the baby, that’s all I was thinking about, I want to make it out to meet my baby,” the salesman said.
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said the man changed clothes and then came back.
”He left and 15 minutes later, he came back a different person, you know, came to take what he wanted,” the salesman said. “He definitely let me know he had a gun on him from the moment he walked in that door.”
Never being robbed before, the salesman said he was moving too slow for the gunman.
”He kept telling me to hurry up, he’s going to shoot me, leave me here in the store,” the salesman said.
The gunman just took the money and ran. It is nothing new for the district manager who says phone stores tend to be targets around the holidays.
”We are aware around Christmas time, but with the pandemic we’ve been a little bit more hyper aware,” the manager said.
There’s a sense of anxiety among many business owners. Sunday a store on Magazine was hit just after 3 p.m. in the afternoon.
Dillard University Professor of Criminal Justice, Dr. Ashraf Esmail, says it’s common sense we’re seeing this more in the middle of the day, in areas we consider safe, because of the pandemic.
”Obviously, many of us lost our jobs, a lot of us went on furlough and obviously we look at all the, you know, class structures as it impacts the lower class and those in poverty much more,” Esmail said. “People get desperate and so they’re looking for that quick buck.”
Esmail says an armed robbery takes six minutes on average with a 20 minute police response time, but it’s not something spontaneous, rather pretty planned out. Workers at a neighboring store say they saw a girl was casing the Boost Mobile store before the gunman even walked in.
”Just be careful,” the salesman said. “If you’re selling and you got money in there, if you have workers, don’t leave them by themselves, you know, because if I wasn’t alone, maybe he would have walked somewhere else. Just praise God and, you know, be thankful for what you got because just like that somebody could walk in and just take everything away.”
