Shelby: Sunny with a chill

After a freezing start this morning for many north and west of Lake Pontchartrain, ample sunshine is helping temperatures climb. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. It will be a beautiful day to be outside if you’re dressed for the cold!
Tonight, temperatures will fall just below freezing again for those north and west of the Lake. On the south shore, temperatures will fall to around the 40 degree mark by early tomorrow.
So, we’ll have another cold start on Wednesday, but later in the day, the winds will become more easterly ahead of our next storm system. Highs will be a bit milder as a result, topping out in the mid-60s. Rain chances go up Wednesday night and into Thursday with scattered rain expected.
A cold front will sweep out the rain and bring in cooler temperatures again for Friday and the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.