VIDEO: Police search for armed vehicle burglars in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police released video of a car burglary involving one person holding a gun aimed at someone’s door during the crime.
They are searching for individuals wanted in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in the eastern part of the city.
The wanted subjects were observed on security footage committing multiple vehicle burglaries in and around the 4600 block of Good Drive on Tuesday, (Dec. 1) around 2 a.m.
An armed person pointed a firearm at the victim’s front door while another subject committed the vehicle burglaries in the area, the video shows.
Anyone with information on these incidents or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
