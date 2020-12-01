VIDEO: City of New Orleans updates COVID-19 cases

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans updated COVID-19 cases in Orleans Parish at its weekly news conference Tuesday.
Orleans residents are urged to take extreme health and safety precautions to once again help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in New Orleans, with the threat level now at a “red” — which signals an active outbreak.
While the positivity rate remains below five percent, it has increased to more than two percent in recent weeks.
”We are very concerned about the fact that cases are on the rise in New Orleans and are surging across the country. We are seeing major metropolitan areas either closing bars and restaurants or returning to remote learning. Make no mistake — the threat, to our families and our communities, is very real. We can and must prevent a third surge,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Health officials note that much of the community spread is coming from youth activities, social events and indoor gatherings, whether in bars and restaurants or private parties.
On Nov. 24, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana would move back into a revised Phase Two, with lower capacity limits and smaller gathering sizes.
