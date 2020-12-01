Woman killed in Metairie apartment, sheriff says

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said a woman was found dead in a Metairie apartment with wounds to her neck and back.
Deputies were called to an apartment in the 3300 blk. of Edenborn Ave. on Tuesday (Dec. 1) around 3 p.m. after they received a call about a dead person at the location.
The woman was found dead.
There is no suspect or motive information available for release at this time, according to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.
Additional information will be released when it becomes available, according to investigators.
