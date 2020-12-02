Alabama remains No. 1 in CFP rankings; Louisiana-Lafayette cracks list for first time

11/28/20 MFB vs Auburn Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Crimson Tide Photo (Source: Crimson Tide Photo)
By Josh Auzenne | December 1, 2020 at 6:32 PM CST - Updated December 2 at 8:02 PM

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WAFB) - The Alabama Crimson Tide were still No. 1 when the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

The top six teams remained in their spots in the latest rankings.

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. Notre Dame (9-0)

3. Clemson (8-1)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. Texas A&M (6-1)

6. Florida (7-1)

The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns (8-1) came in at No. 25 in the rankings. It is the first time they have made it on the CFP list.

LSU will host No. 1 Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE for the full list of rankings.

