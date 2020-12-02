Alabama remains No. 1 in CFP rankings; Louisiana-Lafayette cracks list for first time

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WAFB) - The Alabama Crimson Tide were still No. 1 when the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
The top six teams remained in their spots in the latest rankings.
1. Alabama (8-0)
2. Notre Dame (9-0)
3. Clemson (8-1)
4. Ohio State (4-0)
5. Texas A&M (6-1)
6. Florida (7-1)
The Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns (8-1) came in at No. 25 in the rankings. It is the first time they have made it on the CFP list.
LSU will host No. 1 Alabama in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.
CLICK HERE for the full list of rankings.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.