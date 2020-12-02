Bruce: Rain returns Thursday followed by a cool and dry stretch

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Changes are on the way as another cold front approaches from the northwest. rain chances with the front are likely Thursday late morning through daybreak Friday. Expect an increase in cloud cover this evening as our next weather system approaches. Overnight lows will be not as cold with lows in the upper 40s and middle 50s going into Thursday morning. A stray shower is possible overnight. By morning some areas will be in and out of rain through the day.