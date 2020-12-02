Bruce: Rain returns Thursday followed by a cool and dry stretch

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Changes are on the way as another cold front approaches from the northwest. rain chances with the front are likely Thursday late morning through daybreak Friday. Expect an increase in cloud cover this evening as our next weather system approaches. Overnight lows will be not as cold with lows in the upper 40s and middle 50s going into Thursday morning. A stray shower is possible overnight. By morning some areas will be in and out of rain through the day.
There could be a stronger storm ahead of the cold front before northwest winds sweep through on Friday morning clearing out the rain and clouds. Chilly weather returns for the weekend with a few spots north of the lake getting close to freezing once again. The cold and mostly sunny weather should hold on into the beginning of the week.
