CDC Issues New Quarantine Guidelines

A Local doctor says new shorter quarantine times for those exposed to coronavirus are a step in the right direction. The centers for disease control lowered the quarantine period today From 14 days to seven days in some cases.
Up until now doctors said the 14 day quarantine period Was acceptable because that’s how long they thought it took coronavirus to incubate in the body. but new cdc research has now lowered the quarantine period for people who have been exposed to someone with Covid 19. Those recommendations call for 10 days without a test, or seven days, if an individual gets tested at the end of that period.
“What the studies are showing is if you’re having no symptoms for total of 10 days without a negative test the chance of transmitting the virus is 1%,” said health educator Eric Griggs, MD.
In issuing the new shorter quarantine times, the CDC advised that individuals should still monitor for symptoms for a full 14 days after exposure. but they are making it clear the move could ease economic burdens.
“Reducing the length of quarantine may make it easier for people by reducing the economic hardship associated with a longer period especially if they can’t work during that time,” said Henry Walke, MD, with the Centers for disease control.
The centers for disease control is also doubling down on a warning against travel over the winter holidays.
“CDC recommends that the best way to protect yourself and others is to postpone travel and stay home,” said Walke.
Coronavirus numbers have spiked since Thanksgiving, and CDC doctors warn if you must travel you should get tested 1 to 3 days before departure and 3 to 5 days after arrival.
“In spite of the warnings we were saying over 6 million travel over Thanksgiving and we had a potential super spreader event on the roads and in the air,” said Griggs.
Dr. Griggs says it’s important for everyone to postpone their trip’s for now, and continue to maintain Covid protocols of social distancing, handwashing, and mask wearing.
The CDC says it came up with the new quarantine guidelines based on modeling conducted with various academic centers and public health groups.
