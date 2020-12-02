French Quarter sales tax renewal sparks debate over security

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Come Jan. 1, Louisiana State Police will not be patrolling the French Quarter and the city is working to fill that gap.
The French Quarter sales tax renewal on the ballot Saturday, if passed, would put money into a solution.
”People recommending a ‘no’ vote, don’t live in the French Quarter,” Bob Simms said. “This is an opportunity for the French Quarter voters to vote for something for themselves.”
Simms is the French Quarter Task Force Coordinator and co-creator. He wants residents to vote ‘yes’ on the tax renewal. He says the “Blue Light Patrols” of off-duty New Orleans police officers make residents like himself feel safe and are proactive when it comes to cutting crime.
”In the first seven months, violent crime was reduced by 45-percent,” Simms said.
Before the pandemic cut funding, Louisiana state police received all of the sales tax revenue to patrol the Quarter.
The Task Force received it’s funding from the hospitality industry. Now, the plan is to redirect all of the sales tax money to the task force and a new ground patrol made up of non-police security officers that would handle smaller citations.
”This is the option that keeps the task force on the street. There is no other option,” Simms said.
However, the state-run French Quarter District Management Board oversees the task force and Chair Christian Pendleton says a ‘no’ vote on the renewal does not mean the patrols that are currently funded by New Orleans and Company go away.
”We will continue to pay for the patrol into the spring and at that point, this spring we’ll be able to put another ballot measure in front of the residents to vote on,” Pendleton said.
Pendleton says the board and other community organizations only want uniformed security and says there has been no agreement on how much of the revenue would go towards the security measures they want.
“As it stands right now, the city could do whatever they wanted to with this money and that includes use it or not on public safety, use it or not on post-certified officers,” Pendleton said. “There is no agreement and we feel that since there is no agreement, how could you vote for something that you don’t know what you’re truly voting for?”
Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the structure would be up to the superintendent of police.
”I want it cleaned up. I want it consistent. I want to be held accountable and I want to make sure that the taxpayers’ dollars are used and people are held accountable for how they’re used,” Cantrell said.
The Mayor’s Press Secretary, LaTonya Norton, provided this statement:
“At present we are working with various French Quarter constituent groups (mainly French Quarter Citizens) to finalize an ordinance that will codify the City’s obligations and responsibilities as well as create a French “Quarter Economic Development District Trust Fund Advisory Committee. We hope to have something to put forward to Council soon. Our primary goal is to utilize these funds in a manner that is effective, efficient, and accountable.
Our current proposal sees $710,000 to pay for NOPD overtime to continue the task force vehicle patrols and roughly $620,000 for grounds patrol and the dedicated 8th district sergeant. There will also be $150,000 for a dedicated 24/7 dispatcher working out of the real-time crime center.”
While Simms said the French Quarter Citizens Board voted to support the renewal Wednesday afternoon, other neighborhood groups are not so supportive.
The Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents and Associates released this statement on why they are recommending residents vote ‘no’:
”VCPORA’s has issued this recommendation because there is no guarantee that the Cantrell Administration will use the renewal proceeds to fully fund the Supplemental Police Patrol Program, also known as the “French Quarter Task Force,” made up of POST certified NOPD officers. On Friday, Nov. 27, the French Quarter Management District (FQMD), which manages the Task Force, passed a motion to reject the City of New Orleans’s plan for the renewal of the FQEDD sales tax because it does not meet the stated goals of FQMD’s stakeholders, namely that all funds to be used to maximize the number of POST certified police officers. The Cantrell Administration wants to use the tax revenues to fund a mixture of overtime police officers and civilians who would form a Grounds Patrol unit overseen by the city’s Department of Homeland Security. Moreover, months of negotiations between French Quarter stakeholders, the City Council, and the Cantrell Administration have failed to produce a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) that would govern how these tax funds could be used. A “NO” vote does not mean an end to supplemental security in the French Quarter. The FQMD has the resources to keep the Task Force going until March 2021 and is currently working on gap funding until a 2021 ballot measure can be put in place. The FQMD, through a partnership with the State of Louisiana, can put forth a measure to continue POST certified patrols in the French Quarter.”
