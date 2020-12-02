French Quarter sales tax renewal sparks debate over security

”VCPORA’s has issued this recommendation because there is no guarantee that the Cantrell Administration will use the renewal proceeds to fully fund the Supplemental Police Patrol Program, also known as the “French Quarter Task Force,” made up of POST certified NOPD officers. On Friday, Nov. 27, the French Quarter Management District (FQMD), which manages the Task Force, passed a motion to reject the City of New Orleans’s plan for the renewal of the FQEDD sales tax because it does not meet the stated goals of FQMD’s stakeholders, namely that all funds to be used to maximize the number of POST certified police officers. The Cantrell Administration wants to use the tax revenues to fund a mixture of overtime police officers and civilians who would form a Grounds Patrol unit overseen by the city’s Department of Homeland Security. Moreover, months of negotiations between French Quarter stakeholders, the City Council, and the Cantrell Administration have failed to produce a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) that would govern how these tax funds could be used. A “NO” vote does not mean an end to supplemental security in the French Quarter. The FQMD has the resources to keep the Task Force going until March 2021 and is currently working on gap funding until a 2021 ballot measure can be put in place. The FQMD, through a partnership with the State of Louisiana, can put forth a measure to continue POST certified patrols in the French Quarter.”