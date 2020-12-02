WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards addresses state’s response to rising COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference to address the state’s response to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The governor’s address will come almost a week after Thanksgiving, a holiday he and health experts warned could become a super spreader event for the U.S. if people did not practice COVID-19 mitigation measures. In his last address, two days before Thanksgiving, Gov. Edwards warned if a massive spread of the virus did occur over the holiday the state would not feel the impacts of the spread for up to two weeks.
Gov. Edwards also announced that day Louisiana would move from Phase 3 to a more restrictive “modified” Phase 2 of the White House’s Opening Up America Again guidelines.
The “modified” version of Phase 2 went into effect Nov. 25, the day after the governor’s last statewide address, and expires on Dec. 23. Under the governor’s new guidelines, tele-work is highly encouraged for both private and public employees when possible, closes many bars in the state to outdoor-only sales, capacity for most businesses including restaurants is reduced to 50%, and seating capacity at all sporting events is reduced to 25%.
It is unclear if Gov. Edwards will announce any new restrictions Wednesday.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 3,604 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including a backlog of 1,551 cases with collection dates going back to April. State health officials also reported 46 new deaths, an increase of eight patients hospitalized due to the virus bringing the total to 1,288 patients statewide, and an increase of six patients on mechanical ventilators with a total of 134 patients statewide.
On Tuesday, LDH reported 5,326 cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths. Due to a processing error, some of the cases reported Tuesday would have been reported on Sunday, Nov. 29 and Monday, Nov. 30.
