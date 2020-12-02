Governor expects around 80,000 doses of new COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Louisiana in coming weeks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Governor John Bel Edwards says he expects about 80,000 doses of the new Covid-19 vaccine to arrive in Louisiana in the coming weeks.
“For the month of December and probably the early part of January we will be getting through the vaccinations of that first priority group,” said Edwards.
Admiral Brett Giroir with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services joined the Governor for that announcement Wednesday.
“This is very, very good news. We have two vaccines that appear to be over 90% effective, they appear to be very safe and they are nearly 100% effective at preventing severe Covid disease,” said Giroir.
Giroir says 20 million Americans could be vaccinated within this calendar year. The plan is to vaccinate the most vulnerable first.
“Those in long term care facilities, they die with the highest chance, well over 13,14,15% if they get it. But, they also populate and can overwhelm the hospitals; along with health care workers,” said Giroir.
The Governor says the Pfizer vaccine will go to hospitals in the state because they have the ultra cold storage required for it, and the Moderna vaccine will be distributed to nursing homes.
“Almost all of the nursing homes in Louisiana have elected to contract with either CVS or Walgreens who will administer the vaccine in those nursing homes and that is something that has been orchestrated out of Washington,” said Edwards.
Giroir says it could be May or June before most Americans can be vaccinated.
