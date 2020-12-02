Latter & Blum buys Gardner Realtors

Additionally, combining forces will enhance the agents’ access to more advanced technology and marketing creating an unparalleled customer experience in the marketplace. The partnership fortifies locally owned, family run businesses and keeps real estate local – greatly strengthening Latter & Blum’s reputation as the leading real estate company in the Gulf South.”We are thrilled to combine forces with Gardner Realtors, a company who has built a trusted brand for decades and upheld its longstanding tradition of excellence in real estate,” said Lacey Merrick Conway, President and CEO of Latter & Blum. “Together, with our real estate professionals under one name, we are excited to amplify our mission and live up to our legacy of helping people build lives and enhance communities for many more generations.”Established in New Orleans decades ago, Latter & Blum and Gardner Realtors have both built a trusted family-centric brand for years that has contributed to their long-lasting success. As two family-owned and operated companies, Latter & Blum and Gardner Realtors both share a common history, culture and decades of mutual respect and deep family values. Their combined expertise and knowledge will continue their prevailing history of excellence in the future of real estate today, tomorrow and for generations to come.