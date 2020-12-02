Long Beach florist and daughter back home after decorating the White House

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - A mother-daughter duo chosen to decorate the White House for Christmas this year has now returned home.
Theresa Cuevas is a Long Beach florist who didn’t imagine doing what she loved in one of the country’s most famous houses.
“It was exciting to know that I was able to help bring the First Lady’s vision to life,” said Cuevas, owner of Forget Me Not Florist.
First Lady Melanie Trump uploaded some video on Monday showing some of the decorations that the women helped provide. Cuevas said they did a lot of the prep work, like making bows and hangers for ornaments and hanging hundreds of lights.
“It was really really nice. It was very laid back, very organized,” Cuevas said. “We did do lights on the trees for the grand foyer. Lots and lots of lights,” Cuevas laughed.
Cuevas said she stopped counting on 23 sets of lights on just one tree. One tree she and her daughter helped decorate was located in the blue room, where they cut out dozens of paper dolls to wrap around it.
“That task took two or three people. They spent two days cutting paper dolls out and attaching them together for the garland,” she said. “Then we made a couple of ornaments for a different room in the White House.”
Cuevas said she really enjoyed quality time with her youngest daughter and lunch with the First Lady. She might apply again next year to decorate for the most wonderful time of the year.
