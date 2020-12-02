Louisiana expects 1st coronavirus vaccine doses this month

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says his state should receive its first doses of a coronavirus vaccine within weeks if the proposed drug wins federal approval as expected.
He says Louisiana’s frontline hospital workers and nursing home residents and staff should be vaccinated by the early part of January.
The first glimpse of those vaccine details came at a Wednesday briefing where Edwards was joined by Adm. Brett Giroir.
Giroir is the federal assistant health secretary who oversees U.S. testing operations for the Trump administration. Giroir cautioned that it still will be months before most people have access to a vaccine.
