Mother suspected of kidnapping son from Northshore arrested in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie woman wanted for kidnapping her biological child Thanksgiving day turned herself into the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Wednesday (Dec. 2) afternoon.
Coreion Molette, will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of Aggravated Kidnapping of a Child.
The child’s custodial parents contacted the Sheriff’s Office Thanksgiving day after Molette showed up at a residence in the Lakeshore Villages Subdivision near Slidell during a family celebration and fled with the child.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered the 9-year-old Texas boy Wednesday afternoon, with the assistance of the FBI Task Force, at a residence in the New Orleans area. The child was found to be in good health and unharmed.
”We are grateful for the working relationship we have with our federal and state partners who assisted us in locating and and reuniting this young man with his legal guardians,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.
