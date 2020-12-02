Nicondra: A little warmer and rain on the way

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold, but nice morning on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine to quickly warm up the temperatures that bottomed out in the upper 20s and low 30s again north and west. We will see a bit warmer afternoon with highs in the middle 60s as winds are already pushing in out of the Gulf of Mexico. Expect an increase in cloud cover this evening as our next weather system approaches. Overnight lows will be much warmer in the upper 40s and middle 50s going into Thursday morning. We could see a few showers form overnight. By morning some areas will be in and out of rain through the day. There could be a stronger storm ahead of the cold front before northwest winds sweep through on Friday morning clearing out the rain and clouds. Chilly weather returns for the weekend with a few spots north of the lake getting close to freezing once again. The cold and mostly sunny weather should hold on into the beginning of the week.