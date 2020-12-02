Saints try to duplicate performance against Falcons from a couple of weeks ago

“It happens every once in a while, where it’s this close and right away,” said head coach Sean Payton. “Two elements - I don’t know how much our film from last week is going to help them. And then, quite honestly, they jumped out on Oakland, five takeaways and so, you’re studying the overall scheme. You do feel it’s a division opponent and so, you know the personnel, just like they know us. It’s still about mentally and physically getting ready to play a game, getting ready to play with emotion, and all of the things that are necessary to win.”